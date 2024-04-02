Jey Uso breaks character to share heartwarming Bloodline update ahead of WWE RAW

'Main Event' Jey Uso recently broke character to share a social media update featuring The Bloodline's members ahead of the upcoming edition of Monday Night RAW.

The 38-year-old is currently involved in a fierce rivalry with real-life twin brother Jimmy Uso. The two former tag team partners are scheduled to lock horns with each other at WrestleMania XL.

The former Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champion quit SmackDown in August 2023 after Jimmy Uso cost him his title match match against Roman Reigns at SummerSlam. However, Jey Uso recently broke character as he shared a picture of himself with other members of The Bloodline on Instagram Stories:

"FAVORITE," he wrote.

Here is a screenshot of Jey Uso's Instagram Story:

A screengrab of Jey Uso's Instagram Story.

Bloodline relative predicts the winner of Jey Uso vs. Jimmy Uso

The match between the twin brothers is one of the most highly anticipated contests on the WrestleMania XL card, as The Usos look to settle their long-running rivalry. Considering the magnitude of the bout, several real-life Bloodline members have weighed in on their upcoming clash.

Speaking to Sportskeeda Wrestling Senior Editor Bill Apter, Afa Anoa'i Jr, formerly known as Manu in WWE, claimed that The Usos could put forth one of the best matches at The Showcase of the Immortals.

When asked about the potential winner, the 39-year-old backed Jimmy Uso to come out on top and score the win:

"I'm looking for it to steal the show. I think those two have the potential to do so. I know all eyes and all the focus is on the main events, but I feel like this could be one of those matches that everybody talks about at the end of the night. It's a childhood thing to see them finally go at it like this at its biggest stage... If I had to pick based on what's going down right now, I'm gonna have to ride with Jimmy. I think it's his time. It's the swagger, it's the attitude. He has that look in his eye now, and I think that's what's gonna take him over the top," he said.

Expand Tweet

Roman Reigns recently revealed he is on Jimmy Uso's side when it comes to the WrestleMania match between the two brothers. It will be interesting to see if The Bloodline members try to assist Jimmy.

Who do you think will win the brother vs brother match at WrestleMania XL? Sound off!