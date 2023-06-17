Jey Uso breaks silence after betraying Roman Reigns on SmackDown

The ending of tonight's episode of SmackDown will be remembered for a long time, as Jey Uso finally betrayed Roman Reigns. The Tribal Chief's Right Hand Man sided with his brother, Jimmy, as the Bloodline is officially broken in half.

While the consequences of his actions remain a mystery, for now, The Usos are riding high as babyfaces once more. WWE's official Instagram handle posted a clip of them backstage, hugging and saying they got each other's back.

Jey Uso re-posted it in his Instagram story, sending a two-word message and the blood emoji along with it:

"ON ME," wrote Jey Uso.

Check out a screengrab of it below:

Jey breaks his social media silence.

The immediate aftermath of Jey's betrayal of Roman Reigns will be a tag team match being set up for Money in the Bank. The Usos vs. Reigns and Solo Sikoa may headline the London premium live event. With no clear winner, things could get even more exciting in the next few weeks.

Roman Reigns vs. Jey Uso III at SummerSlam?

The Tribal Chief will likely defend his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at SummerSlam, with one of The Usos expected to challenge him. It remains to be seen who gets the match, but one of them would be the overwhelming favorite based on the past three years of The Bloodline story.

Armando Alejandro Estrada @wrestlerush Jey Uso finally turns on Roman Reigns! Give me Jey vs. Roman at SummerSlam Jey Uso finally turns on Roman Reigns! Give me Jey vs. Roman at SummerSlam 💰💰💰 https://t.co/GJxhVRkND3

Jey has challenged Roman Reigns before, coming close to winning the Universal Championship twice in 2020. Both times, Jimmy was the "reason" he couldn't win. As a result, fans are desperate for them to complete the trilogy at SummerSlam, especially with a live crowd to witness it this time.

However, whether this leads to the end of The Tribal Chief's epic reign is another story.

