Jey Uso calls a top WWE Superstar the "OG" after winning the Men's Royal Rumble Match

Jey Uso sent a two-word message to WWE Superstar and Hall of Famer Rey Mysterio. The 39-year-old superstar also received congratulatory messages from his colleagues and fans.

Jey made history by winning his first-ever Royal Rumble match. He entered the match at #20 and shared the ring with John Cena as the final two remaining entrants.

On Instagram, Mysterio, the first entrant in the 2025 Men's Royal Rumble Match, congratulated Jey and Charlotte Flair for winning their respective Rumble matches. Reacting to Rey's message, Jey sent a two-word message calling him the "OG."

"Yeet OG," wrote Jey.

Check out a screengrab of Jey's Instagram comment:

Mysterio survived over 24 minutes in the Men's Royal Rumble Match. He was eliminated by Jey's family member and on-screen rival, Jacob Fatu.

Jey Uso's son wants to win the tag team championships with his dad, similar to Dominik and Rey Mysterio

Dominik Mysterio and Rey Mysterio briefly held the SmackDown Tag Team Championship during Dominik's initial days as an in-ring competitor. Coincidentally enough, they were dethroned by The Usos.

Speaking to Daniel Cormier on the DC Check-In podcast, Jey Uso was asked about the possibility of having his son, Jeyce, compete in the professional wrestling industry. Jeyce wants to pursue his dream of becoming a wrestler and winning the tag team titles with his dad. Jey said:

"[Jeyce] loves this, man. He wants to be like me. He wants to be like Dom and Rey Mysterio, second father and son tag team champion. ‘Dad, how to be the wrestler?’ I'm like, '18.' He's like, 'Five more years.'"

Jey Uso appeared on RAW after the Royal Rumble Premium Live Event. The OG Bloodline member has yet to choose his opponent for WrestleMania 41 but was confronted by Gunther.

He will also appear on this week's WWE SmackDown for a face-to-face meeting with Cody Rhodes. The reigning Undisputed WWE Champion was victorious over Kevin Owens at the Royal Rumble Premium Live Event.

