Jey Uso completes a huge WWE milestone; receives a message from female star

The Usos recently completed 15 years in the WWE. Jey Uso received a message from veteran superstar Natalya, who congratulated The Yeet Man.
Jey and Jimmy Uso debuted alongside Tamina in 2010. The trio attacked The Hart Dynasty, consisting of Tyson Kidd, David Hart Smith, and Natalya. At the time, Kidd and Smith held the Unified WWE Tag Team Championship.
On Instagram, Natalya dedicated a message to Jey celebrating The Usos' debut 15 years ago against The Hart Dynasty. She also shared a recent backstage photo with the reigning WWE World Heavyweight Champion.
"15 years ago today The Uso’s debuted against The Hart Dynasty. SINCE DAY ONE ISH! 🙏 🙌 @uceyjucey #SNME @wwe," wrote Natalya.
Check out Natalya's post on Instagram:
Sam Roberts predicted Jey Uso to drop the World Heavyweight Championship to Drew McIntyre
Sam Roberts believes Drew McIntyre should be the one to dethrone Jey Uso once he returns to WWE. The Scotsman is reportedly taking time off after his loss to Damian Priest at Saturday Night's Main Event.
Speaking on the Notsam Wrestling podcast, the analyst suggested that Seth Rollins should eventually be the one to beat Jey, which could set up a WrestleMania main event between Rollins and McIntyre for the World Title.
He said:
"I think that long term, really good things can happen for Drew McIntyre, and he can come back and just go straight for the championship, because it's time. It's time for Drew to be in that position of, 'No, I'm going to take the title.' Who knows? Maybe what you do is you have Seth eventually beat Jey, and what if the main event of WrestleMania next year is Drew McIntyre vs. Seth Rollins for the World Heavyweight title?"
Jey Uso will defend the title against Gunther in two weeks on Monday Night RAW. He will also team up with Cody Rhodes at Money in the Bank to face John Cena and Logan Paul.