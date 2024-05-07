Jey Uso confronted by former WWE Champion after big match; star was injured

Jey Uso was confronted by a former WWE Champion after he won his match against Finn Balor on RAW. This star has been injured and was unable to compete tonight. The star who confronted Jey is Drew McIntyre.

The Scottish Warrior has been on a roll for a while and even won the World Heavyweight Championship by defeating Seth Rollins at WrestleMania 40. However, he lost the title after Damian Priest cashed in his Money in the Bank briefcase, thanks to CM Punk. Since then, it has been all downhill for McIntyre.

Drew McIntyre's obsession with Punk has been eating him up inside. Last week, McIntyre announced that his arm was injured. As a result, he wasn't cleared to compete in tonight's King of the Ring tournament first-round match against Finn Balor. Instead, Adam Pearce announced Jey Uso as his replacement.

Jey and Finn put on an incredible back-and-forth match. At one point, it looked like Jey might be in trouble when Drew McIntyre came out through the crowd at ringside. Drew and Jey have had their beef for a long time, and the former didn't look happy to see his rival take his place. In the end, Jey hit the spear on Finn Balor and picked up the win.

With this win, Jey Uso advanced to the next round of the King of the Ring tournament and will face either Ilja Dragunov or Ricochet.