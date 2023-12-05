Jey Uso dedicates World Heavyweight Championship match to real life Bloodline member ahead of WWE RAW

Seth Rollins not only upset his rival Drew McIntyre last Monday night on WWE RAW, but surprised viewers when he revealed his next title defense. Tonight's show emanates from MVP Arena in Albany, New York, and the World Heavyweight Championship will be up for grabs.

Jey Uso will receive the opportunity. The 38-year-old has garnered a fan following since his one-man revolution against "The Tribal Chief" during the summer of 2023. He became the sole superstar to pin Roman Reigns in four years. His last world title opportunity was the slugfest with his cousin at SummerSlam.

Ahead of his match against Seth Rollins tonight, Jey Uso dropped a heartfelt message on social media. On December 4, 2009, Umaga passed away, at 36. Mr. Main Event has dedicated his upcoming contest, irrespective of a win or loss, to the late Samoan legend:

"December 4th. This one is for you," Jey wrote on Instagram.

Jey Uso's tribute to Umaga

A dark cloud is looming around the World Heavyweight Championship match tonight on WWE RAW in the form of Drew McIntyre. The Scottish Warrior is convinced he should be next in line. Unfortunately for him, though, he is not the one to receive the opportunity. McIntyre has sent a message ahead of the title clash.

Jey Uso is humbled by the adoration from the WWE Universe

Unlike his brothers on WWE SmackDown, Jey Uso stands out in the eyes of the viewers as he has finally broken free from The Bloodline.

During a meet and greet three weeks ago, Jey was hesitant that people won't show up for him, questioning his credibility. However, what ultimately transpired humbled him, and he expressed gratitude:

“To everyone who came to see me- MItsJusUsUcening ALONE- I was nervous no one would be there!! But u guys SHOWED UP FOR ME!!!! I’m humbled and thankful for everyone’s support and love!! Literally was speechless!! I love u guys!! I mean dat. YEET #ItsJusUsUce,” Jey Uso wrote on Instagram.

While Drew McIntyre has two bullets with Seth and Jey's names on them, CM Punk's addition to the roster has sent fans into a frenzy. Many are convinced the Voice of the Voiceless will finally step into the squared circle to silence the man who had been bad-mouthing about him, none other than the World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins himself.

