Jey Uso discusses why his ideas for Rikishi didn't play out at WrestleMania XL

Jey Uso beat Jimmy Uso at WrestleMania XL this year. However, many fans expected The Usos' father Rikishi to be a part of the match. In a recent interview, Jey discussed how he wanted his father to be involved and why his ideas didn't come to fruition.

Jimmy and Jey Uso have had a storied rivalry ever since they decided to separate themselves from The Bloodline last year. It looked like they were on the same side until Jimmy betrayed his brother at the 2023 SummerSlam, costing Jey from winning the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion, which led to the YEET Master parting ways with his family.

Rikishi discussed the possible outcome of his sons facing each other at WrestleMania ahead of their match. He was so involved in the bout that fans thought that he would show up at The Grandest Stage of Them All. In a recent interview with Daily Mail, Jey Uso discussed how he would have made his father a part of the match.

"I always wanted my dad [Rikishi] involved, whether it be a referee... I just don't think my dad could have kept up, just getting up and down, because referees, they're doing like, push up burpees the whole match too, they're getting a great workout. Maybe like a go home promo, just some kind of cool promo segment. There might be another time for it."

Why was Rikishi not a part of Jey Uso's WrestleMania match?

Jey Uso and Jimmy Uso pushed each other to their limit at WrestleMania XL. Jimmy tried to get the better of his brother in many instances but in the end, it was Jey who came out on top. Even though the two WWE Superstars did a great job, Rikishi felt that his presence would have elevated the match.

On his podcast, Rikishi Fatu Off The Top, the father of The Usos shared that he was hoping to be a part of the match. The reason why it didn't happen was WWE did not reach out to him.

The Hall of Famer said that he wanted to grace the stage with his kids and share an unforgettable moment with the fans. After WrestleMania, Jimmy was kicked out of The Bloodline by Solo Sikoa. It was later reported that the former Tag Team Champion has suffered an injury, it will be interesting to see if The Usos reunite after the older Uso returns.

