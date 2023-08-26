Jey Uso, Dolph Ziggler, Zelina Vega and more WWE Superstars share tributes to Bray Wyatt ahead of SmackDown

More WWE Superstars shared tributes to the late, great Bray Wyatt ahead of SmackDown.

The wrestling world was shocked when Triple H announced on Thursday that Wyatt passed away at the age of 36. He was absent from the ring since February, and reports have begun circulating of him nearing a return. However, he suffered a heart attack early Thursday and unfortunately didn't make it.

Many WWE Superstars, both past and present, paid tribute to the creative genius of Windham Rotunda. From The Rock to John Cena, they had nothing but love and praise for Wyatt and the legacy he left behind.

Jey Uso, who left WWE due to storyline purposes, shared a couple of images on Instagram to pay tribute to Wyatt, as well as Brodie Lee who passed away on December 26, 2020.

Jey Uso pays tribute to Bray Wyatt on Instagram.

Dolph Ziggler and Maryse Mizanin offered prayers to Wyatt's family, including his partner JoJo Offerman and his four children.

Zelina Vega shared a touching story about how Bray supported her during a tryout match with WWE. She also offered love to JoJo and his children at this difficult time.

Here are more tributes to the late Windham Rotunda:

Wyatt is survived by his parents Mike and Stephanie Rotunda, siblings Taylor (Bo Dallas) and Mika, and girlfriend JoJo Offerman. He has four kids named Cadyn, Kendyl, Knash Sixx and Hyrie Von.

Plans for WWE SmackDown scrapped after Bray Wyatt's death

According to BWE (H/T Xero News), current plans for tonight's WWE SmackDown were scrapped. The company is expected to pay its respects and have a tribute show for the late, great Bray Wyatt.

Wyatt is considered by many as one of the most creative superstars to ever grace the wrestling business. His presence, his characters and all of his creations captivated the WWE Universe for more than a decade.

