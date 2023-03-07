Jey Uso finally reacts to his reunion with The Bloodline after massive betrayal on RAW

Jey Uso has reacted to his reunion with The Bloodline after this week's episode of Monday Night RAW.

The Right Hand Man of the group finally picked a side between his family and Sami Zayn, as he betrayed the former Honorary Uce.

Taking to his Instagram handle, Jey posted an Instagram story featuring him, Jimmy Uso, and Solo Sikoa. He reacted with a short message after getting back with The Bloodline.

"Lion Ish," wrote Jey on his Instagram story.

Check out a screengrab of Jey's Instagram story:

On this week's RAW, Zayn was in action against Jimmy in the show's main event.

During the closing stages of the match, Jey made his way down to the ring. This eventually allowed Zayn to pick up the win via a roll-up pinfall. Post-match, The Usos were face-to-face in the ring before Jey seemingly walked out on his brother.

Initially, it did seem that he chose Zayn ahead of his family and The Bloodline, with the two men hugging it out ringside. However, Jey had other ideas as he hit the former Honorary Uce with a superkick.

Jey Uso breaks silence after his actions on RAW

In the aftermath of Monday Night RAW, Jey Uso took to Instagram to break his silence after betraying Sami Zayn.

Taking to Instagram, the 37-year-old star posted a photo of himself from this week's RAW and made it clear that family always comes first for him. Jey wrote:

"Family First.🩸#WeTheOnes."

Jey has been absent from The Bloodline ever since Sami Zayn turned his back on Roman Reigns and the rest of the group.

Last week on SmackDown, The Tribal Chief gave his final warning to Jimmy, stating that if Jey didn't show up, his brother would pay the price on his behalf.

