Jey Uso fuels concern with surprising nickname after finally overcoming Gunther on RAW

WWE is just 33 days away from the 41st annual WrestleMania event, and Jey Uso has his fans concerned. The real-life Bloodline member is riled up after battling Gunther for months. Jey has adopted a nickname previously rejected by fans, which also serves as a violent prediction for The Show of Shows.

Main Event Jey had a big RAW this week and is now ready to crash out. Uso briefly mixed it up with the World Heavyweight Champion before squashing Austin Theory in seconds to shock many industry veterans. The former Intercontinental Champion ran wild on Theory and Grayson Waller and fought The Ring General off to get the best of him. Fan support in Brussels was clear, despite a rumored dip in popularity and fans on social media rejecting the "Crash Out Jey" moniker that others were trying to make happen.

Uso took to Instagram today to declare himself "Crash Out Jey." To crash out is to do something drastic, to risk life or freedom, do something you might regret, angrily lose self-control, or go off. The Bloodline member included a three-word warning of sorts to Gunther and the WWE Universe and attached 2Pac's "Ambitionz Az A Ridah" single as the appropriate theme song of the post.

"CRASH OUT JEY. LAWD HELP ME," Jey Uso wrote in the screenshot below.

Screenshot of Jey Uso's post to Instagram Stories (Photo Credit: Uso's on Instagram)

WrestleMania Vegas will mark the fourth televised Uso vs. Gunther singles match. The Austrian Superstar retained the Intercontinental Championship on RAW in February 2024, then beat Jey in a King of the Ring semi-final match last May, and retained the World Heavyweight Championship at Saturday Night's Main Event in January.

The Ring General also leads the non-televised series of matches with Jey at 10-2.

Jey Uso and Jimmy Uso are rumored for WWE RAW match next week

Jey Uso has had to deal with A-Town Down Under while battling Gunther on The Road to WrestleMania 41. The number one contender to the World Heavyweight Championship defeated Grayson Waller on last week's RAW and beat Austin Theory this week.

Theory and Waller have challenged Main Event Jey to bring a tag team partner to next week's RAW in Glasgow. Jimmy Uso is rumored to return to the red brand for the match and a big reunion with his brother.

Jimmy has been teaming with Braun Strowman and LA Knight to battle Drew McIntyre, Solo Sikoa, and his faction on SmackDown.

The Usos teamed up for trios matches last year, but their last standard televised tag team bout came at Money In the Bank 2023, where they defeated Reigns and Sikoa. Jimmy and Jey did team for three non-televised losses to the new Bloodline in December.

