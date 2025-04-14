Jey Uso gets into new mindset as WrestleMania week begins

Jey Uso shared an interesting message ahead of tonight's episode of WWE RAW. This week's edition of the red brand will air live from the Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California.

Uso won the Men's Royal Rumble match and will challenge Gunther for the World Heavyweight Championship at WWE WrestleMania 41. The Ring General defeated Jimmy Uso last month on RAW and brutally attacked him following the match. The Yeet Master confronted his WrestleMania opponent last week and promised to make him pay for what he did to his brother.

The veteran took to his Instagram story ahead of tonight's episode of RAW to share that he was in a new mindset heading into WrestleMania. He stated that it was "go time," and you can check it out in the image below.

Uso shared a message on social media ahead of RAW. [Image credit: Jey Uso's Instagram story]

Gunther captured the World Heavyweight Championship by defeating Damian Priest at SummerSlam 2024. He successfully defended the title against Main Event Jey earlier this year at Saturday Night's Main Event.

Former WWE writer reacts to Jey Uso's promo on RAW

Wrestling legend Vince Russo recently commented on Jey Uso's promo with Gunther on WWE RAW.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW show, Russo stated that Uso had to win the match at WrestleMania following his promo last Monday night. The veteran added that Imperium's Ludwig Kaiser should have attacked the Men's Royal Rumble winner from behind, allowing Gunther to get some more heat before The Show of Shows.

"Here's the thing. Jey Uso has got to go over in this match. Especially after tonight, if he doesn't go over after tonight, bro, quit the WWE and go open a flower shop." Russo continued, "Kaiser, come from the other side, chop block him. Let Gunther get more heat on him. Let Gunther bloody Uso, bro. If you're gonna put Jey over, get more heat on Gunther. Doing this did nothing for nobody." [From 19:30 onwards]

You can check out the video below:

The 39-year-old is a former Intercontinental Champion but has never captured a major singles title during his time in the company. It will be interesting to see if he can capture the World Heavyweight Championship at WrestleMania 41.

