Where is WWE RAW tonight? (April 14, 2025): Location, time, match card, and more

Tonight's WWE RAW will mark the final Monday night show before the long-awaited WrestleMania 41. Still, the upcoming show is packed with several top talents and exciting matches.

The April 14, 2025, episode of WWE RAW will take place at the Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California. It has a capacity of up to 19,000 and is the home of the NBA's Sacramento Kings.

Several weekly shows like WWE RAW, SmackDown, Main Event, 205 Live, and more took place in tonight's arena. It was also the home of a couple of Premium Live Events like the 2016 No Mercy and 2019 Hell in a Cell. The last time the Stamford-based promotion held a show at the Golden 1 Center was SmackDown's September 20, 2024, episode.

WWE Monday Night RAW: Venue and Timing

City: Sacramento, California

Venue: Golden 1 Center

Time: 8 p.m. Eastern Time, 7 p.m. Central Time, and 5 p.m. Pacific Time

Where to get tickets for tonight's WWE RAW?

Fans who want to watch the action live can do so by purchasing tickets through Ticketmaster. One ticket ranges from $108.81 to $889.20, while two tickets range from $102.96 to $877.50.

What to expect from the final Monday Night RAW before WrestleMania 41?

As of this writing, two matches are set for the go-home show of Monday Night RAW. Along with these will be appearances of several superstars who will be active at WrestleMania 41.

AJ Styles is set to be in action at the upcoming premium live event this weekend. Although he will be facing Logan Paul in a singles match, Karrion Kross has also been making his presence known on social media. Tonight, The Phenomenal One will go against The Harbringer of Doom, but it looks like the latter won't be the only problem the former will have, as The Maverick will also appear on the upcoming episode.

Last week on Friday Night SmackDown, Lyra Valkyria and Bayley won the Women's Tag Team Gauntlet match to face Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez at WrestleMania 41 for the Women's Tag Team Title. Before the four women clash, Liv and Bayley will battle it out in singles action tonight on WWE RAW.

One of the superstars announced for the upcoming Monday show is Gunther. His rivalry with Jey Uso has been getting more personal for the past few weeks and has extended beyond the World Heavyweight Championship. Tonight, The Ring General will appear before he defends the World Heavyweight gold against The Yeet Master this weekend.

Finally, the main eventers of WrestleMania 41 Night One will be present on the upcoming Monday night show. After Roman Reigns missed last week's WWE RAW show, where things got physical between Seth Rollins, CM Punk, and even Paul Heyman, The Tribal Chief will appear tonight.

