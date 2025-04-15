Jey Uso gets a new tattoo

Jey Uso is preparing for the toughest match of his career at WrestleMania 41. Just days before his highly anticipated matchup, the OG Bloodline member unveiled a new tattoo.
The YEET Master will challenge Gunther for the WWE World Heavyweight Championship on Night One of WrestleMania 41.
Jey won the 2025 Men's Royal Rumble to get another crack at The Ring General after failing to dethrone him at WWE Saturday Night's Main Event. He will also be looking to exact revenge on the man who took a bath in his twin brother Jimmy Uso's blood.
Earlier today, eagle-eyed fans spotted a new tattoo on Jey Uso's neck. The new ink seems to continue the Samoan design he had on his body.
Check out his new tattoo below:
Will Jey Uso headline WWE WrestleMania 41?
Despite winning the Royal Rumble, Jey Uso won't be in the main event of WrestleMania 41.
The Triple Threat Match between Seth Rollins, Roman Reigns, and CM Punk will close out Night 1, while the Undisputed WWE Championship match between Cody Rhodes and John Cena will close out Night 2.
Speaking on the Behind The Turnbuckle: The Last Word podcast, former WWE personality Tommy Carlucci said if Jey vs. Gunther kicks off WrestleMania 41, it would be a slap in the face of the OG Bloodline member.
"If it's the first match, that's a slap in the face to Jey big time. It cannot be the first match, Yeeting, going crazy. It's just a whole respect factor just starting the show like that and you were the main event and now you're not the main event, that's a big slap, dude," he said.
Jey is currently 0-3 against Gunther in singles competition. Will he knock The Ring General off his perch at WrestleMania 41? Only time will tell.