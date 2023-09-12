Jey Uso is given an ultimatum as the entire WWE RAW locker room is against him

Jey Uso has an entire locker room full of superstars against him on Monday Night RAW, and that was fairly clear even from last week. After he was confronted by Sami Zayn on last Monday's RAW, Kevin Owens did so this week - before The Judgment Day also made their presence known.

KO made it clear that the entire locker room is against Jey, telling him that he needs to prove to them that he is, in fact, a changed man and not just a Bloodline infiltrator.

The Judgment Day then emerged and offered Jey a spot in their faction, no questions asked.

Dominik Mysterio, in particular, has been speaking about recruiting Jey Uso for a little while now. The offer was made to him privately last week, and it was done publicly on tonight's episode of RAW.

Unfortunately for The Judgment Day, Jey Uso helped Kevin Owens take them out, indicating that he isn't joining the villainous faction.

However, Damian Priest revealed that Dominik had said no a thousand times before eventually accepting his invitation, meaning that they're unlikely to stop trying to recruit Jey anytime soon.

