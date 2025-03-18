Jey Uso gives himself a hilarious new nickname following WWE RAW

WWE Superstar Jey Uso scored a massive win on Monday Night RAW. This week's episode of the red brand took place in Brussels, Belgium, and the crowd was electric throughout the night. In a social media update after the show, The YEET Master gave himself a hilarious new nickname.

The 39-year-old is among the most beloved babyfaces on the roster. Uso's highly energetic entrance has become an integral part of WWE programming. Fans 'YEET' and join in with Jey's signature hand gesture while he makes his way to the squared circle.

The former Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champion recently took to Instagram Stories to share a video shot inside Forest National in Brussels last night. Referring to the crowd enthusiastically participating in his entrance before his match, Uso gave himself a new nickname, Arena Shaker.

"ARENA SHAKER🔥," he wrote.

Here are screenshots of the Instagram story:

Crowd dancing during Jey Uso's entrance [Photo credits: RAW star's Instagram Story]

Jey Uso locked horns with Austin Theory in a singles match. He put forth a dominant performance to win the bout in under half a minute. The former WWE Intercontinental Champion defeated Theory's tag team partner, Grayson Waller, last week.

After the bout, Uso avoided a serious injury while attempting a dive over the top rope onto Waller and Theory. He then got the better of the World Heavyweight Champion Gunther after the latter tried to choke him out again.

Jey Uso will compete in a tag team match next week on WWE RAW

In addition to his World Heavyweight Championship feud with Gunther, Jey is also involved in a heated rivalry with A-Town Down Under. The heels have even attempted to jump the 2025 Royal Rumble winner during his altercations with The Ring General.

After defeating Austin Theory and Grayson Waller in singles matches, Uso will join forces with a mystery partner to wrestle the duo in a tag team contest next week.

Jey Uso is all set to challenge Gunther for the World Heavyweight Championship at WrestleMania 41. However, The Ring General has promised 'weeks of heel' for the RAW Superstar till The Show of Shows. It will be interesting to see if he attempts to take out Uso next week as well.

