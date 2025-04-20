Jey Uso makes changes to World Championship following WrestleMania win

Jey Uso had an incredible outing on Night One of WrestleMania 41. The YEET Master finally got his first singles victory over Gunther and captured the World Heavyweight Championship.
The 39-year-old won the Men's Royal Rumble 2025 and decided to challenge The Ring General for the World Heavyweight Championship at The Showcase of the Immortals. The title match opened the show last night, as the two went into a back-and-forth battle in front of a packed Las Vegas crowd. In a surprising finish, Main Event Jey grabbed the win via submission to become the new champion.
The wrestling promotion recently posted a video of Jey Uso showing off new custom side plates of the World Heavyweight Title. The newly added side plates are colored blue and have the champion's name imprinted on them.
"The blue accent pops, Uce! Congratulations NEW World Heavyweight Champion @uceyjucey! 🔥🔥🔥," stated the caption.
Wrestling veteran shares his honest opinion about Jey Uso making Gunther tap out
At WrestleMania 41, Jey Uso became only the second WWE Superstar to make Gunther tap out. Former head writer for the Stamford-based promotion Vince Russo recently shared an intriguing take on the shocking finish.
On the latest edition of Sportskeeda WrestleBinge, Vince Russo stated that it could have been the wrestling promotion's strategy to protect The Ring General. The veteran explained how the leader of Imperium could use the old excuse that he tapped out to avoid picking up an injury and being put on the shelf. However, the wrestling veteran raised concerns over Gunther facing a second consecutive loss on The Grandest Stage of Them All:
"I think they tried to protect Gunther by having him tap out rather than getting pinned because he could use the old excuse. There was an injury and if he didn't tap out, he could have been out for six months to a year, whatever he wants to say. That gives Gunther a little bit of wiggle room. But Chris, I got to tell you, bro, you lose WrestleMania last year to Sami Zayn, you lose WrestleMania this year to Jey Uso. You got a lot of rebuilding to do with Mr. Gunther." [From 09:44 onwards]
Jey Uso's previous title reign lasted only 28 days. He lost the WWE Intercontinental Championship to Bron Breakker heading into Survivor Series: WarGames 2024. It will be interesting to see if he has a longer run with the title this time around.
