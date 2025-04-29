Jey Uso makes request following heartfelt interaction with young WWE fan on RAW

Jey Uso made an interesting request after sharing a heartfelt moment with a young WWE fan last night on RAW. The Yeet Master defeated Gunther via submission to become the World Heavyweight Champion at WrestleMania 41.

Last night on WWE RAW, Logan Paul called out the World Heavyweight Champion and claimed that he would be taking the title from him. As Uso made his way down to the ring, he stopped to give his glasses to a young fan who had overcome cancer.

The 39-year-old took to his Instagram story today to ask for the fan's name following their interaction last night on RAW. Uso noted that he wanted to send a care package to his family, and you can check out his message in the image below.

"Can someone get me the kid's name from last night. I need all the info! Please. Trynna send a care package to the family," he wrote.

Uso sent a heartfelt message today on social media. [Image credit: Jey Uso's Instagram story]

Gunther has not handled losing the World Heavyweight Championship to Uso well so far. He brutally attacked Pat McAfee and Michael Cole earlier this month and was indefinitely suspended because of it. However, it was revealed during last night's episode of RAW that he will be squaring off against Pat McAfee in a singles match at WWE Backlash next month.

Former WWE writer wonders why Jey Uso didn't help Sami Zayn on RAW

Wrestling legend Vince Russo shared his thoughts on Jey Uso not helping Sami Zayn during last night's edition of WWE RAW.

Sami Zayn returned on the RAW following WrestleMania to congratulate Uso for winning the title. He battled Bron Breakker last night on the red brand, and Rollins hit Zayn with a Stomp following the match.

Speaking on this week's episode of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW show, Russo wondered why the World Heavyweight Champion didn't rescue his friend from being beaten down by Rollins and Breakker.

"Here's another thing. I guess Jey Uso and Sami Zayn aren't that close. I mean, everybody is running out at the end to save Sami, but not Jey Uso. You guys made me believe they were so close. I think Sami told Jey he loved him two weeks ago. Jamie Noble is out there. But Jey is not out there helping his buddy," he said. [From 8:16 onwards]

You can check out Russo's comments in the video below:

Logan Paul defeated AJ Styles at WWE WrestleMania 41 earlier this month. Only time will tell if he can capture the World Heavyweight Championship in the weeks ahead.

