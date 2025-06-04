Jey Uso may get replaced at WWE Money in the Bank due to major reason, says veteran (Exclusive)

WWE's Money in the Bank Premium Live Event is just days away now. Only four matches have been announced for the show till now, leaving fans a bit puzzled by the card's structure.

Ad

Apart from the two ladder matches, there's one bout that is sure to draw attention. Undisputed WWE Champion John Cena will team up with Logan Paul to take on World Heavyweight Champion Jey Uso and Cody Rhodes. Hall of Fame journalist Bill Apter had an interesting take on the contest.

On Sportskeeda WrestleBinge's WrestleVotes Q&A, Bill Apter said that Jey Uso might not be a part of the tag team match. Uso has a massive target on his back and has suffered multiple beatdowns lately. Hence, Apter believed that he might be replaced in the bout.

Ad

Trending

"Something's going on where Jey Uso is getting beat [sic] up too much at this point. I don't know if he's going to wind up not being able to wrestle on the pay-per-view because he keeps getting beaten up by so many people, [so there's a] possibility they might have to switch him. And then Gunther goes on to beat him for the world title [the Monday after the show]," Apter said. [From 25:22 onwards]

Ad

Dominik Mysterio made an outrageous comment recently. More details HERE

Ad

Jey Uso is set to defend his WWE World Heavyweight Title against Gunther on the upcoming episode of RAW. The Ring General hasn't gotten a rematch since losing the title. This will be the duo's first meeting since the Austrian tapped out at The Show of Shows.

Please credit Sportskeeda Wrestling and embed the YouTube video if you use quotes from this article.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Faiz Ahmed Faiz is a WWE writer at Sportskeeda Wrestling. He is a BBA graduate who is passionate about sports and wants to make a career in that field. This passion led to a postgraduate degree in Journalism, which helped him pivot into becoming a sports writer. When writing, he puts the utmost importance on accuracy and thorough research.



Faiz has six years of work experience across four companies. He started his career with Zomato and then moved to Amazon. He shifted to becoming a football writer at TV9 Digital and is now with Sportskeeda. He covered the Wrestling Xtreme Mania event in Gurgaon in 2025, where he had the opportunity to interview Raj The Maharaja, fka Jinder Mahal. At the same event, he also got quick interviews with former WWE Superstar Dijak and Japanese Joshi legend Emi Sakura.



When it comes to his favourite wrestlers, Faiz has two names in mind. He loved to watch Triple H before the current WWE CCO retired, and he is a huge fan of Roman Reigns. Being a loyal fan since the Tribal Chief's SHIELD days, Faiz credits Roman's mic skills and unmatched in-ring storytelling for his mega success. When he was young, one in-ring story left a lasting impression on his mind and eventually got him hooked on WWE. That match was Shawn Michaels vs. Ric Flair at WrestleMania 24. Apart from that, he is also a fan of RAW.



When Faiz is not writing for Sportskeeda, he loves to keep up with other sports. He is an avid cricket and football fan, a huge gamer, and loves playing some RPGs on the PlayStation. Know More