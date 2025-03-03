Jey Uso names WWE star who 'made' The Bloodline, and it's not Roman Reigns

Roman Reigns had a 1,316-day Undisputed WWE Championship reign when he ruled over Jey Uso, Jimmy Uso, Sami Zayn, and Solo Sikoa of The Bloodline between 2020 and 2024. He may have been the one who built the faction from scratch, but Jey decided to give credit where it's due to another name.

Sami Zayn joined the Samoan faction as 'Honorary Uce' in 2022 and remained their guy until Zayn had a change of heart and swung a steel chair to The Tribal Chief's back at Royal Rumble 2023. Jey explained that The Underdog From The Underground helped flesh out their on-screen characters.

On SHAK Wrestling, 'Main Event' Jey Uso was asked about Sami Zayn's contribution to The Bloodline. He noted that before Zayn joined them, they dealt with serious storylines. But the former Intercontinental Champion's charm and wit gave layers to every individual in the faction.

"We wouldn't be Bloodline without Sami Zayn," Jey Uso said. "He brought some of the best segments out. You know how he made us laugh on TV. All of that was real. Live TV. I'm trying to cover up my face because I can't stop laughing. It's like, 'We're going live in 3, 2, 1,' and I'm like, 'Please don't make me laugh, Uce. Please don't make me laugh,'" he said. [From 12:38 to 13:12]

Check out Jey Uso's comments in the video below:

After his massive win in last month's Men's Royal Rumble Match, Uso faces his biggest challenge on April 19-20 when he wrestles Gunther for the World Heavyweight Championship at WrestleMania 41 in the Allegiant Stadium at Las Vegas.

Jey Uso calls his road to WWE WrestleMania 41 a "redemption story"

Last year at The Show of Shows, Jey Uso could not deliver in his highly anticipated showdown with twin brother Jimmy Uso, despite a victory.

Touching on the subject during SHAK Wrestling, Uso stated he always felt they delivered every time they stepped inside the squared circle together as a tag team. Despite this, some fans have questioned his ability as an in-ring performer ever since he became a solo act. Mr. Main Event hopes to rectify that, especially after last year's bout with his brother not meeting expectations:

"I feel like I've had a couple of good matches, but not ones that have stuck in people's minds. This is redemption time on the big stage, and the pressure is on," Jey Uso said. [From 6:23 to 6:34]

At Royal Rumble 2025, Main Event Jey surprised everyone and scored the victory over big names such as John Cena, CM Punk, Seth Rollins, and his cousin Roman Reigns, among others. It remains to be seen if he wins the World Title at WrestleMania 41 for the first time in his career.

