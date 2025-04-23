Jey Uso puts WWE RAW locker room on notice with one-word message

Jey Uso put the WWE RAW locker room on notice with a one-word message today on social media. The veteran captured the World Heavyweight Championship in the opening match of WWE WrestleMania 41.

Main Event Jey defeated Gunther via submission at The Show of Shows to become champion. He took to his Instagram story today to claim that the World Heavyweight Championship was his, seemingly warning the rest of the locker room that they would not be taking the title from him anytime soon.

"Mine," he wrote.

The Yeet Master sent a bold message today on social media. [Image credit: Jey Uso's Instagram story]

Sami Zayn lost an Unsanctioned match to Kevin Owens at Elimination Chamber and went on hiatus following the match. He returned this past Monday night on WWE RAW to celebrate with Jey Uso following his title win. Kevin Owens was supposed to battle Randy Orton at WrestleMania but was pulled from the match due to a neck injury. Joe Hendry wound up battling The Viper at WrestleMania and quickly lost after being hit with an RKO out of nowhere.

Vince Russo suggests WWE is holding Jey Uso back due to his promos

Wrestling veteran Vince Russo believes that Jey Uso is being held back due to his promo work.

Speaking on this week's edition of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW show, the legend suggested that the company was not confident in Uso's promo ability. He noted that if he were in the company, he would be working with the champion backstage to improve his skills on the microphone.

"I, as a writer, am somebody that's supposed to assist him. I'm giving him material. I'm giving him the promo. I'm writing the promo for him and I'm going over it with him in the back, you know, again and again. Obviously, if he's having trouble with promos, you've got to work with him on those promos." [From 33:16 onwards]

You can check out the full episode of Legion of RAW in the video below:

Uso captured the Intercontinental Championship last year but had never won a major singles title until his victory at WrestleMania 41. Only time will tell which WWE Superstar will be the 39-year-old's first challenger for the World Heavyweight Championship.

