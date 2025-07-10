Jey Uso reacts after major WWE announcement

Former World Heavyweight Champion Jey Uso recently took to social media to react to a major WWE announcement. The Yeet Master was in action on the latest edition of RAW.

On this week's edition of the red brand's show, Jey Uso locked horns with Bronson Reed in a singles match. The bout ultimately ended in a DQ after Reed threw an announcer's chair at his opponent. Following the match, Seth Rollins' stablemate continued to attack The Yeet Master with Tsunamis.

Netflix recently made a huge announcement regarding an upcoming WWE show, which will showcase behind-the-scenes work of the company's writers. Triple H later sent a message regarding the announcement on his Instagram with a backstage photo of himself with Jey Uso.

"From the boardroom to the bell... and everything in between. New trailer for #WWEUnreal drops July 15. @netflix," Triple H wrote.

Now, The Yeet Master has taken to his Instagram Stories to upload The Game's post. Although Jey did not write anything, he reacted to it by reposting and acknowledging his picture with The King of Kings.

Check out a screenshot of his Instagram Story below:

WWE analyst pitched a scenario where Jey Uso could leave RAW

During a recent edition of his Notsam Wrestling podcast, WWE analyst Sam Roberts pitched a scenario where Sami Zayn could be traded with SmackDown's LA Knight, as Zayn is currently in a heated feud with Karrion Kross. If this happens, then The Yeet Master could leave RAW and follow Sami, who is his friend.

Roberts added that Jey Uso and Sami Zayn could form a team with Jimmy Uso and Jacob Fatu to combat Solo Sikoa's fearsome group on the blue brand's show.

"Solo’s group created a real threat on SmackDown. So, it feels like you need a high-profile group to combat them. You could, I mean, Sami Zayn is in the middle of a story with Karrion Kross right now. You could pull off a super trade, where LA Knight goes to RAW, Sami Zayn goes to SmackDown…and then Jey comes over cos he and Sami are close. You could do Jey and Jimmy and Sami and Jacob," said Sam Roberts.

It remains to be seen what the Triple H-led creative team has planned for Jey Uso's future after he dropped the World Heavyweight Championship back to Gunther.

