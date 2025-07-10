Triple H breaks silence after major WWE announcement

WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H recently took to social media to break his silence after a major announcement. The Game also uploaded a picture with former World Heavyweight Champion Jey Uso.

World Wrestling Entertainment's business has been thriving under Triple H's creative leadership. Following the success of last month's Money in the Bank and Night of Champions, the company is set to host two major shows this weekend: Saturday Night's Main Event on July 12 and Evolution 2025 on July 13.

Netflix recently announced a major new WWE show, which will focus on bringing behind-the-scenes stuff from the company's writers' room to the audience. The first season will showcase several big names, including Triple H, John Cena, Rhea Ripley, and CM Punk. The streaming giant also revealed that the show's first trailer would drop on July 15, 2025.

Now, The King of Kings has taken to his Instagram handle to break his silence after the major announcement. The Game uploaded two backstage photos, including one with Jey Uso. In his post's caption, Triple H highlighted that the show will focus on what goes down in the writers' room and how they execute it in the actual programming.

"From the boardroom to the bell... and everything in between. New trailer for #WWEUnreal drops July 15. @netflix," he wrote.

Check out his Instagram post below:

Kenny Bolin believes Triple H should have brought back a former WWE champion ahead of Evolution 2025

During a recent edition of Sportskeeda Wrestling's UnSKripted, John Cena's former manager Kenny Bolin noted how incredibly talented AJ Lee was on WWE TV.

Bolin also questioned why the Triple H-led creative team wasn't bringing the former Divas Champion back ahead of the all-woman premium live event, Evolution 2025.

"AJ (Lee) is great on television. AJ is great on television. Why is she not there?"

Check out the video below:

It remains to be seen what the Stamford-based promotion has planned for Saturday Night's Main Event and Evolution this weekend.

