Jey Uso reacts to Roman Reigns’ upcoming project

Roman Reigns and Jey Uso have one of the hottest rivalries in WWE history. Uso shocked many fans this weekend after reacting to a new project from his Bloodline family member and former leader.

A&E is wrapping up season 4 of their Biography: WWE Legends series this weekend. The finale is a two-hour documentary on the life and career of The Tribal Chief. Reigns hand-picked Paul Heyman to direct and executive produce the project for a very telling reason.

In a surprising move, Main Event Jey took to his Instagram Stories to promote the new documentary on his older cousin. He simply shared A&E's promotional graphic by re-posting the original plug from Reigns. While he did tag the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion, Jey did not leave any caption but the image itself said a lot - despite heat between them, The Bloodline members will always be there to support their family.

Screenshot of Jey Uso sharing Roman Reigns' post on Instagram Stories

Roman and Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson are set to return to WWE RAW tomorrow night for the WrestleMania XL go-home build. Jey is advertised to appear, as his brother Jimmy Uso.

Roman Reigns predicts WWE WrestleMania XL match

Roman Reigns has two big matches of his own at WrestleMania XL, but he's also keeping an eye on what happens with Jimmy Uso vs. Jey Uso.

The battle between brothers at WrestleMania 40 has been in the works for more than one year. The Usos were split up in August 2023 amid Jey's feud with The Tribal Chief. Speaking on The Pat McAfee Show this past week, Reigns gave a prediction for Uso vs. Uso.

"Oh, I'm rooting for Big Jim. He's my only family. Hey, Jey made his choice. How do you walk away from the dream, how do you walk away from the promised land? You know... it's disrespectful," Roman Reigns said.

Reigns went on to have a somewhat awkward moment with McAfee and the others in the audience. He also took credit for Jey's success on WWE RAW and teased that he can take it all away if he wants, but did not clarify why he didn't mention Solo Sikoa as family.

