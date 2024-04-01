Roman Reigns sends defiant message ahead of WWE RAW

WWE RAW will feature the red brand's go-home build for WrestleMania XL. Roman Reigns will make his return to the red brand, but before that he's making a statement on what is another big night for the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion.

World Wrestling Entertainment and A&E will continue their Superstar Sunday block of programming tonight. The highlight of the night will be the new Biography: WWE Legends documentary on Joe Anoa'i aka The Tribal Chief. The two-hour special will begin airing at 9pm ET, and will include never-before-seen footage and other content.

Reigns took to Instagram today to promote the documentary. The Head of the Table of The Bloodline made a clear statement in referring to his career as "the Big Book."

"Just a few chapters from the Big Book. Hope you enjoy. [finger pointing up emoji] #WWEOnAE @paulheyman," Roman Reigns wrote with the promotional graphic below.

A&E's documentary on Reigns is the final episode of season four. The other specials from this season focused on Randy Orton, Sgt. Slaughter, Scott Hall, Diamond Dallas Page, and The British Bulldog.

Paul Heyman's role in WWE project revealed

The season four finale of A&E's Biography series on World Wrestling Entertainment will air tonight. The documentary will focus on the life and career so far of Roman Reigns.

It was recently announced that Paul Heyman served as Executive Producer on the Reigns doc. The Wiseman also directed the two-hour special, which will air tonight at 9pm ET on A&E.

The Tribal Chief told the company website that he put Heyman on the project because he wanted it to be the most authentic documentary yet and only The Wiseman could have done the necessary justice.

"I wanted the most authentic documentary in the history of #WWEonAE. The Wiseman was the only one who could do this story the justice it deserves. There's so much about me that I've never discussed in public before. This is the true story of Joe Anoa'i and Roman Reigns," he said.

Heyman will be inducted into the Hall of Fame Class of 2024 during WrestleMania XL weekend. Reigns will team with The Rock to face Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins on Night One of The Showcase of the Immortals, and then he will defend the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship against Rhodes on Night Two.

