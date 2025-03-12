Jey Uso receives a five-word message from top WWE champion after once again being ambushed on RAW; promises "hell"

Jey Uso was ambushed on WWE RAW by the reigning World Heavyweight Champion, Gunther. On social media, The Ring General sent a message to his WrestleMania 41 opponent.

Ad

Jey was victorious over Grayson Waller in the opening match of Monday Night RAW earlier this week. After the match, The YEET Master was choked out by Gunther, who, for the second week in a row, stood tall over his next challenger.

After Jey's victory over Waller, he took out Austin Theory with a Spear. However, this allowed Gunther to sneak up from behind. On Instagram, The Ring General promised to bring "hell."

Ad

Trending

"7 [sic] Weeks of Hell Left!" Gunther wrote.

Check out Gunther's Instagram post below:

Ad

Rikishi provided an update on Jey Uso that could be worrying for his fans

Jey Uso has established himself as one of the most popular superstars in all of professional wrestling. He could win his first WWE World Championship at WrestleMania 41 by dethroning Gunther.

Leading up to the match, Jey's father and WWE Hall of Famer, Rikishi, provided a worrying update on his son. He stated that the 39-year-old looked exhausted this past Monday.

Ad

Speaking on the Rikishi Fatu Off The Top podcast, he said:

"He just looked like he was exhausted. He’s been on the run. While people are going home, he’s doing extras out there on the road. That comes with the responsibility of being the main event of any pay-per-view, but the biggest pay-per-view of [all], WrestleMania!"

Ad

Ad

Jey became the number-one contender for a world title by winning the 2025 Men's Royal Rumble Match. He later chose Gunther as his opponent. Meanwhile, The Ring General's reign as the WWE World Heavyweight Champion began at SummerSlam 2024. He dethroned Damian Priest after an interference by Finn Balor.

Since winning the title, the Imperium leader has successfully defended it against Randy Orton, Finn Balor, Jey Uso, Priest, and Balor. It will be interesting to see if Jey wins his first world title at The Show of Shows.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback