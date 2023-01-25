Jey Uso reflects on his Bloodline journey with Sami Zayn in a four-word response

Jey Uso has reflected on his journey with Sami Zayn as his stablemate in The Bloodline.

When Zayn first became a part of the group, Jey questioned Zayn's loyalty and was keen on exposing his true intentions towards his family. However, The Honorary Uce has always stuck to his word and stood up in defense of Jey on numerous occasions.

On RAW 30, it was Jey's turn to return the favor, as he prevented Zayn from being booted out of The Bloodline, courtesy of Roman Reigns' orders. The duo of Jey and Zayn then went on to defend the RAW Tag Team Championship against The Judgment Day as the 38-year-old stepped in to replace an injured Jimmy Uso.

Taking to Instagram, Jey reflected on his journey with Sami Zayn with a four-word message.

"Came a long way...," wrote Jey Uso.

Check out a screengrab of Jey Uso's Instagram story for Sami Zayn:

Vince Russo was full of praise for Jey Uso and Sami Zayn's tag team match with The Judgment Day

Following a kayfabe injury to Jimmy Uso on RAW 30, Sami Zayn stepped in to team up with Jey Uso. The duo once again proved why they have such good chemistry with one another, beating Damian Priest and Dominik Mysterio in an incredible tag team bout.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's latest edition of Legion of RAW, Vince Russo showered praise on the RAW Tag Team Championship Match. The veteran writer highlighted Priest's remarkable showing in the contest and felt that the match could be a stepping stone. He said:

"I gotta tell you something, and I have been saying it. Damian Priest looked like a star during this match (...) It was well done, bro, was over with the people there, they popped, it was well done."

Pro Wrestling Finesse @ProWFinesse Jey Uso was the one who hated Sami Zayn the most, and then he ended up saving him.



Russo further mentioned that WWE needs to bank on the viewership they have generated from RAW 30.

"It's what we always say. This can go one or two ways. This could be a stepping stone. They're gonna do a huge number tomorrow. I mean no football, no question. They've got to build on that bro (...) They're gonna do a number, a lot of people tune in to watch this show. They've got to build on that number bro."

Meanwhile, The Bloodline will shift its focus to the Royal Rumble premium live event, which takes place on January 28.

Do you think a Bloodline member could win the Royal Rumble? Sound off in the comments section below.

