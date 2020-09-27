Jey Uso reveals the difference in opinion he and Vince McMahon had

Jey Uso is on one of his best singles run in the WWE. In a few hours, he will challenge Roman Reigns for the Universal Championship at Clash Of Champions. In subsequent weeks on Vince McMahon's WWE, fans saw something they never saw coming. A Roman Reigns heel turn and a Jey Uso vs Reigns match for the Universal Championship.

Jey Uso on Vince McMahon not wanting The Usos to turn heel

Jey Uso was interviewed by talkSPORT recently. During the interview, the No.1 Contender spoke about a possible heel faction with Roman Reigns and his conversation with Reigns after he sided with Paul Heyman. Also, Jey Uso spoke about convincing Vince McMahon to let The Usos turn heel.

Jey Uso said that it took a long time to convince Vince McMahon, and they had opposing ideas.

“So we finally went to the big man [Vince McMahon] and we said can we do this? And at first he was against it. It took a couple tries from us to convince him and then it was like, hell yeah. ‘You want to go out there with the outfits? This is what you want to do, right?’ We were like ‘yup, it’s time.’ Then it’s like ‘Ok, the balls in your court.’ So we’re either going to hit it on the head, uce, or we’re in the back. We’re going to drown if this don’t work! And then they wanted us to keep the face paint with the heel turn. And we didn’t want that. There was no way. The second week, we had a live microphone coming through the crowd against American Alpha. They had just had a match and we came through the crowd and just cut this fire on them. We blew flames on them, uce [laughs]. Then when we came back to gorilla they were like ‘yo!’ I remember John Cena was back there and he said ‘Yo, I didn’t know you guys could do that. Do it again!’ Yeah, that’s easy! Boom.”

