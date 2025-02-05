Jey Uso reveals new nickname following major WWE victory

Jey Uso revealed a new nickname on social media following his monumental victory at WWE Royal Rumble 2025. The YEET Master eliminated John Cena to win the Men's Rumble match at the premium live event this past Saturday night.

Main Event Jey got a tremendous reaction from wrestling fans when he kicked off this past Monday's episode of RAW. World Heavyweight Champion Gunther interrupted the Royal Rumble winner's promo and suggested that he not challenge him for the title at WrestleMania 41.

Uso took to his Instagram story today to reveal a new nickname after winning the Men's Royal Rumble match. The 39-year-old referred to himself as "WrestleMania Main Event Jey Uso."

Trending

The veteran reveals a new nickname on his Instagram story. [Image credit: Jey Uso's Instagram]

A female WWE star said her life is in danger. Details HERE

Gunther defeated Uso at Saturday Night's Main Event last month to retain the World Heavyweight Championship. The former Intercontinental Champion will also be on SmackDown this week to have a conversation with Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes.

Former WWE writer criticizes Jey Uso's segment on RAW

Wrestling legend Vince Russo did not enjoy Jey Uso's segment this past Monday night on RAW.

Speaking on this week's edition of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW show, Russo noted that Uso got a great reaction from the WWE Universe. However, the veteran added that viewers at home were likely bored with the "YEET!" chants during this past Monday's episode of the red brand.

"Like Chris [Featherstone] said, if you're there, it's great. If you're at the party, it's great. If you're yeeting, it's great. If you're sitting at home, it's like, 'Okay, we get the yeet, let's get on with it.' We can say the WWE is great at a lot of things, selling out arenas, merch, TV deals, and Saudi Arabia. Okay, bro, they are great at a lot of things. They are not great at television ratings, man. That's a fact." [From 49:32 onwards]

You can check out Russo's comments in the video below:

Uso had a brief reign as Intercontinental Champion last year but has never won a major title during his time in the company. It will be interesting to see which championship he decides to challenge for at WrestleMania 41 in April.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback