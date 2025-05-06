Jey Uso’s RAW promo draws heat from WWE veteran - "Why are you selling it that way?" (Exclusive)

Former WWE head writer Vince Russo recently discussed RAW's opening segment with Jey Uso and Paul Heyman. The two stars were face-to-face during the show.
The new World Heavyweight Champion kicked off RAW this week. However, Heyman interrupted his promo segment, speaking about the tough choices he had to make at WrestleMania. He then turned his attention to Jey, manipulating him to put the title on the line against Seth Rollins in the main event.
On a recent episode of Legion of RAW, Russo discussed how the segment panned out. He noted that Paul seemed afraid when Jey Uso agreed to defend the title. He felt Heyman should have been happy because his client, Seth Rollins, was getting a title shot. The veteran writer was confused about the angle and claimed it killed the logic of the whole segment.
"When Jey Uso says he's going to put the title on the line tonight, Paul Heyman is selling it like he's afraid when he's just putting the title on the line for your boy. So why are you selling it that way? You should be all smiles that Jey lost his temper, and now he's gonna put the title up. This should be exactly what you want. So, none of it makes any sense to me,' Russo said. [From 5:05 onwards]
Jey Uso defended the world title in the main event against Seth Rollins. CM Punk showed up, attacked Bron Breaker, and destroyed Rollins with a steel chair, causing the disqualification.
