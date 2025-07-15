Jey Uso seemingly confirms alliance with Roman Reigns following WWE RAW

Jey Uso seemingly confirmed his alliance with Roman Reigns following this week's edition of WWE RAW. Last night's edition of the red brand took place in Alabama and featured a Gauntlet match to determine Gunther's opponent for the World Heavyweight Championship next month at SummerSlam 2025.

Reigns made his triumphant return to WWE television last night following CM Punk's victory in the Gauntlet match. The OTC rescued Jey Uso and Punk from a Tsunami Splash from Bronson Reed and then planted the former North American Champion with a thunderous Samoan Drop. Bron Breakker, Reed, and Paul Heyman then retreated following The Tribal Chief's surprise return.

Main Event Jey took to his Instagram story today to seemingly confirm that he was once again aligned with Reigns. He shared an image of the two shaking hands and added the caption "Yeet" last night following RAW, and then followed it up with another image of Reigns helping him up today.

Reigns returned at the end of last night's episode of RAW. [Image credits: Jey Uso on Instagram]

Reigns had not been seen since the RAW following WrestleMania 41 until his return during last night's show. The former champion got a huge reaction from the WWE Universe, and they chanted his name as the show went off the air.

Former WWE writer reacts to Roman Reigns' return on RAW

Wrestling legend Vince Russo was not impressed by Roman Reigns' return last night on WWE RAW.

Speaking on this week's episode of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW podcast, Russo stated that he wasn't sure why he should be excited about The Head of the Table's return. The veteran added that he was no longer sure what the issues were between Reigns and Punk.

"Roman Reigns is back, and I'll be honest, I don't even know. What am I excited about that Reigns is back? Then they have the little thing in the ring with him and Punk. And I can't even remember is there heat between him and Punk? I swear, I don't even know what's going on anymore. I really, really don't." [From 01:54 onwards]

You can check out Russo's comments in the video below:

It will be fascinating to see what the company has planned for Roman Reigns on the road to SummerSlam next month.

