Roman Reigns' epic return draws insane numbers following WWE RAW

Roman Reigns is arguably the biggest WWE Superstar in the industry, and The Original Tribal Chief's return to Monday Night RAW shocked the world, and it drew insane numbers on YouTube following the show.

Reigns went on a hiatus from the Stamford-based promotion when Seth Rollins and Bron Breakker took him and CM Punk out in a brutal fashion on the RAW after WrestleMania. The 40-year-old star was busy with projects outside WWE, and he recently made his return to the company.

The Original Tribal Chief not only returned with a new name and a belt, but he also made a statement by saving CM Punk and Jey Uso from Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed. Roman Reigns' return on WWE RAW drew huge numbers on YouTube. As of writing, Reigns' return clip has garnered nearly two million (1.8 million) views in less than 12 hours.

It appears that the former Universal Champion's return has boosted the company's outlook heading into The Biggest Party of the Summer in New Jersey.

Roman Reigns to form a new team for SummerSlam 2025, says WWE analyst

Roman Reigns is often short on allies, as The Tribal Chief made several enemies along the way, and it's hard for the 40-year-old WWE star to trust anyone based on his history with teams and factions. Recently, the former Universal Champion returned to the red brand and saved Jey Uso and CM Punk from Bronson Reed and Bron Breakker.

Speaking on Notsam Wrestling, analyst Sam Roberts predicted that the company might book a tag team match involving Reigns and Main Event Jey against Breakker and Reed at SummerSlam in New Jersey. Roberts thinks this could be the move, as Seth Rollins is injured and CM Punk will face Gunther for the title at the event.

"I think your SummerSlam match is going to be Roman [Reigns] and Jey [Uso] versus Bronson [Reed] and Bron [Breakker]. That's what my takeaway was. That's what my immediate thought was," Roberts said.

It'll be interesting to see what's next for the group with Seth Rollins' injury.

