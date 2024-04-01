Jey Uso sends 7-word message after major title match on WWE show

WWE Superstar Jey Uso recently took to social media to send a seven-word message after competing in a major title match at a Road to WrestleMania house show in Syracuse, New York.

Ahead of his high-profile clash against Jimmy Uso at WWE WrestleMania XL, Jey competed in a Fatal Four-Way Match against Dominik Mysterio, Shinsuke Nakamura, and Gunther for the Intercontinental Championship. The match ended in favor of The Ring General, extending his dominant title reign.

Following the Road to WrestleMania house show, Jey Uso took to his Instagram Story to upload a snippet of his entrance. He also wrote the following seven-word message in the post's caption:

"EVERY NIGHT. I PUT ON. SYRACUSE, NY," Jey wrote.

Check out a screenshot of his Instagram Story below:

Screenshot of Jey Uso's Instagram Story [Image source: star's IG handle]

Real-life Bloodline member believes Jimmy Uso will win against Jey Uso at WWE WrestleMania XL

During a recent interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling's Senior Editor Bill Apter, real-life Bloodline member Afa Anoa'i Jr. said Jimmy Uso vs. Jey Uso will steal the show at WWE WrestleMania XL.

"I'm looking for it [Jey vs. Jimmy] to steal the show. I think those two have the potential to do so. I know all eyes and all the focus is on the main events, but I feel like this could be one of those matches that everybody talks about at the end of the night. It's a childhood thing to see them finally go at it like this at its biggest stage. It's crazy."

Afa also predicted that Jimmy would likely take the win over his twin brother at The Show of Shows.

"If I had to pick based on what's going down right now, I'm gonna have to ride with Jimmy. I think it's his time. It's the swagger, it's the attitude. He has that look in his eye now, and I think that's what's gonna take him over the top."

Many fans believe Jey Uso will join The Bloodline again if he loses to Jimmy Uso at WWE WrestleMania XL. It remains to be seen what's next for the Samoan twins.

