Jey Uso sends a bold message on social media ahead of The Bloodline's two major WWE matches

The Bloodline will be involved in two major matches amid their feud against the trio of Matt Riddle, Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens.

Faction member Jey Uso took to social media to send a bold message on behalf of his brother, Jimmy Uso. On SmackDown, The Usos will face Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens in a rematch for the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championships. At Backlash, the trio of The Usos and Solo Sikoa will face Riddle, Zayn, and Owens in a six-man tag team match.

Taking to Instagram, Jey shared an Instagram reel featuring himself and Jimmy and reminded the WWE Universe why the twins have consistently performed on a weekly basis.

"Every week. Every city. Every show. #WeTheOnes🩸" wrote Jey.

Check out Jey Uso's Instagram story:

The Usos are multi-time WWE Tag Team Champions. They held the SmackDown Tag Team Titles for over 600 days and unified them with the RAW Tag Team Titles, which they won by beating RK-Bro in 2022.

Jey Uso sent a one-word story amid tension within The Bloodline

There seems to be tension within The Bloodline following The Usos' title loss to Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens at Wrestlemania 39.

Roman Reigns, who successfully retained his Undisputed WWE Universal Title in the main event of WrestleMania 39, is seemingly losing his patience with both Jimmy and Jey.

Taking to Instagram, Jey sent a one-word message in the aftermath of last week's episode of SmackDown. Jey wrote:

"Rep [blood drop emoji]."

On SmackDown, Solo Sikoa featured in the main event against Matt Riddle in a No Disqualification Match.

With assistance from The Usos, The Enforcer was able to secure yet another dominant victory. Come Backlash, The Bloodline will aim to put away Riddle, Zayn and Owens for good and possibly move on to a fresh storyline.

Will we see Jimmy and Jey Uso feud against Roman Reigns in the near future? Sound off in the comment section.

