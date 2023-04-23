Jey Uso sends a one-word message amid tension within The Bloodline

There seems to be some tension within The Bloodline. Roman Reigns is seemingly losing patience with both Jimmy & Jey Uso.

At WrestleMania 39, Jimmy & Jey Uso lost the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championships to Sami Zayn & Kevin Owens. The Tribal Chief wasn't happy with his stablemates suffering a major loss.

Taking to Instagram, Jey posted a one-word message after The Usos assisted Solo Sikoa in his main event match against Matt Riddle this past Friday night on SmackDown.

"Rep [blood drop emoji]" wrote Jey

Check out a screenshot of Jey's Instagram story:

Jey's message could be an indication that he is still keen on representing The Bloodline, despite the recent troubles within the group.

Reigns, meanwhile, hasn't appeared on WWE programming for weeks. He was last seen on the RAW after WrestleMania 39. It remains to be seen what The Head of The Table has in store upon his return to TV.

Ricochet is aiming to challenge the winners of Sami Zayn & Kevin Owens vs. Jimmy & Jey Uso

Ricochet has been teaming up with Braun Strowman, and the duo even competed in the Men's WrestleMania Showcase Four Way Tag Team Match.

The former WWE Intercontinental Champion has hinted that he and Strowman are interested in challenging for the Tag Team Championships after the rematch between Sami Zayn & Kevin Owens and The Usos.

Speaking in an interview with Megan Morant, Ricochet said:

"Apparently he and I have been doing something right because we have obviously put a target on our back doing something to provoke them enough to come attack us backstage, so apparently we are doing something right and we are heading in the right direction, and especially after tonight after we put those guys away, I think we are in more of a direction of the tag team titles."

Jimmy & Jey Uso will have the opportunity to reclaim the tag team titles. The Usos will face the newly crowned champions on SmackDown.

However, at the Backlash Premium Live Event, The Bloodline will team up for a six-man tag team match against Zayn, Owens, & Matt Riddle.

