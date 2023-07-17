Jey Uso sends a cryptic message on social media after attacking Bloodline member

This past Friday on WWE SmackDown, Jey Uso once again set his sights on The Bloodline. Taking to social media, he sent a cryptic message, courtesy of his Instagram story.

Jey has laid out the challenge to Roman Reigns after single-handedly taking out of The Bloodline a week prior. With Jimmy Uso currently sidelined, his brother hopes to dethrone The Tribal Chief.

Taking to Instagram, Jey uploaded a photo of him standing tall over Paul Heyman, whom he superkicked this past Friday. The brawl also featured Solo Sikoa, who was once again taken out by his brother.

Check out a screengrab of Jey's Instagram story:

WrestleSR @wrestle_sr Jey Uso takes a dig at Paul Heyman after superkicking him!

Konnan spoke about the possibility of Jey Uso beating Roman Reigns

Wrestling veteran Konnan recently spoke about the possibility of Jey Uso dethroning his cousin Roman Reigns and ending his historic title run.

The implosion of The Bloodline began at Night of Champions when Jimmy Uso betrayed Reigns. This led to Jey quitting the faction after hitting The Head of the Table with a superkick and siding with his brother.

Speaking on Keepin' It 100, Konnan mentioned that WWE should put the title on Jey after they hesitated with Sami Zayn, earlier in the year.

"Well, if you're gonna have to give the rub to somebody sooner or later, might as well give it to him. He's the most natural opponent you have. If you weren't gonna do it with Zayn, you might as well do it with him. And somebody should get the rub, you know," said the veteran.

WWE @WWE



Jey



#SmackDown "You're lookin' at the real HEAD OF THE TABLE, the REAL CHIEF and his name is MAIN EVENT JEY USO!"Jey @WWEUsos is FIRED UP!

The trilogy between Reigns and Jey is yet to be confirmed. The two men will cross paths on next week's SmackDown with The Tribal Chief set to make his return to television.

Would you like to see Jey Uso win the Undisputed WWE Universal Title? Sound off in the comment section below.

Is Rhea the new Chyna? We asked Shawn Michaels right here