Jey Uso sends a four-word message ahead of WWE RAW

Jey Uso defeated Gunther at WrestleMania 41 in Las Vegas to capture his first-ever WWE World Heavyweight Championship. The latest edition of RAW saw the fallout from The Show of Shows. Multiple new champions were crowned, including Dominik Mysterio, John Cena, and more at the premium live event. With that, the Stamford-based promotion has kicked off a brand new season.

When Main Event Uso came out and celebrated his historic win on the red brand, Sami Zayn and Jimmy Uso returned and celebrated alongside the newly crowned World Heavyweight Champion. The YEET Master has now sent a four-word message ahead of Monday Night RAW, expressing that he will now focus on defending his title and grinding.

“Eyes on the prize,” said Jey Uso.

Check out a screengrab of the IG Story below:

Jey Uso's Instagram Story [Credit: Jey Uso on Instagram]

The next premium live event, after The Showcase of The Immortals, is Backlash, which will emanate from St. Louis, Missouri, at the Enterprise Center on May 10, 2025. John Cena will defend his Undisputed WWE Title against Randy Orton. Jey Uso would seemingly defend his championship at the PLE.

Former WWE SmackDown General Manager addressed whether Jey Uso will have a successful reign

While speaking on Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Time Machine, WWE Hall of Famer and former SmackDown General Manager, Teddy Long talked about Jey Uso’s title reign. He stated that he is a promo guy, but fans would understand it, as they already like him.

"Well, everybody has their own way, okay. I'm saying he [Jey Uso] may be a promo guy that make him get away with that and not too much to get away with it, but that's just him. So, eventually the fans will understand that, that's him and they'll accept that because they already, they like him. They're glad that he won the title and everything," said Teddy Long.

With Jey Uso finally achieving the main-event status, it will be interesting to see what plans the Triple H-led creative has for The Yeet Master’s World Heavyweight Title reign on WWE RAW and if someone challenges him on tonight’s show.

