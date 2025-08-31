Jey Uso sends an interesting 1-word message to WWE ahead of Clash in Paris

By Aashrit Satija
Modified Aug 31, 2025 06:59 GMT
Jey Uso is a former World Heavyweight Champion [Image credit: WWE UK & Ireland's X/Twitter handle and WWE's Instagram]

WWE Superstar Jey Uso recently took to social media to send a one-word message ahead of the upcoming Clash in Paris Premium Live Event. The Yeet Master will be in action on the show.

At Clash in Paris, Jey Uso will lock horns with CM Punk, Seth Rollins, and LA Knight in a Fatal Four-Way Match for the World Heavyweight Championship. Jey has held the title before and will be looking to dethrone Rollins to become a 2-time World Champion.

Ahead of the event, WWE UK & Ireland's official X/Twitter handle posted a photo of Jey Uso. In the post's caption, the company wrote Uso's tagline, which usually ends with a 'YEET.'

"4 letters, One Word, Ugh Ugh…," the company wrote.

However, instead of Yeeting, Main Event Jey Uso sent an interesting one-word message, hinting that he was next in line to win the World Heavyweight Championship.

"Next," he wrote.

Check out his post below:

Former WWE writer is not a fan of Jey Uso's current booking

During a recent edition of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW, former WWE writer Vince Russo highlighted Triple H's statement on Unreal, which indicated that the creative team would push Jey Uso to new heights.

However, Russo felt that The Yeet Master's booking has been lackluster since he lost the World Heavyweight Championship.

"I'm gonna give one of the perfect examples that stuck out to me like a sore thumb on Unreal. Triple H, before Jey Uso wins the Royal Rumble, he has a conversation with Jey Uso where he tells him, I'm gonna strap a rocket on your a**." Russo continued, "Think about that. What rocket has been strapped to Jey Uso? He's got an entrance and wrestling matches. Everybody has an entrance and wrestling matches. Where's the rocket? Now I'm breaking it down and asking myself, does Triple H believe that's the rocket?"

It remains to be seen who will come out on top between Jey Uso, CM Punk, Seth Rollins, and LA Knight at Clash in Paris 2025.

Edited by Aashrit Satija
