Jey Uso sends message ahead of major title match on WWE RAW

Monday's WWE RAW could be a huge show for Jey Uso as he looks to secure a special title win against one of the most dominant champions of the modern era.

Main Event Jey is set to challenge Gunther for his Intercontinental Championship on Monday's RAW from Anaheim, California. He has previously challenged Seth Rollins for the World Heavyweight Championship in December, then challenged Austin Theory for the United States Championship in June 2023, and challenged Roman Reigns for the Undisputed Universal Championship in the fall of 2020. All his prior challenges were unsuccessful though.

While he is a 10-time tag team champion, Jey has never held a WWE singles title. Uso took to his Instagram Stories this evening and re-posted the graphic for his big title match with The Ring General. The real-life Bloodline member captioned the post with a one-word reminder for the Imperium leader.

"TOMORRO [sic]," he wrote.

Screengrab from Jey Uso's post on Instagram Stories

Monday's RAW will mark the first-ever singles match between Uso and Gunther . Last week's RAW saw Uso and The New Day defeat The Imperium in six-man tag team action.

The final WWE RAW before Elimination Chamber

Monday's WWE RAW will air live from the Honda Center in Anaheim, California with the red brand go-home build for the Elimination Chamber PLE.

RAW will be headlined by Gunther defending the Intercontinental Championship against Jey Uso, plus the Last Chance Battle Royal to determine the final Women's Elimination Chamber spot.

Below is the announced line-up for the Elimination Chamber go-home RAW:

Ivar vs. Chad Gable

Cody Rhodes vs. Drew McIntyre

Gunther defends the Intercontinental Championship vs. Jey Uso

The Judgment Day vs. The Miz, R-Truth, Tommaso Ciampa, and Johnny Gargano

Last Chance Battle Royal for the final Women's Elimination Chamber spot with Zoey Stark, Zelina Vega, Alba Fyre, Mia Yim, Shayna Baszler, and others

The arena is also advertising the following superstars to make appearances this week: Seth Rollins, Nia Jax, Becky Lynch, Rhea Ripley, Sami Zayn, and The New Day.

What is your bold prediction for this week's WWE RAW? Sound off in the comments section below!