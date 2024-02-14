Gunther's message following loss and massive title match announcement on WWE RAW

The Imperium has largely been at odds with The New Day on WWE RAW for weeks. The Intercontinental Champion soundly defeated Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods on separate occasions, but this past Monday night, he and his clan failed to put away the popular babyface duo in a six-man tag match. Jey Uso got the winning pinfall for his team.

Gunther vs. Jey Uso for the IC Title has been announced for next week's show, scheduled to emanate from Honda Center in Anaheim, California.

This came as a surprise to the WWE Universe as many expected the clash to happen on a bigger stage. Perhaps the Austrian's visa issues played a role in the higher-ups booking the contest ahead of Elimination Chamber: Perth. Nevertheless, The Ring General is ready for combat.

Check out the Instagram post he shared following RAW below:

Jey Uso recently teased a major storyline involving WWE legend Rikishi for WrestleMania XL, making the upcoming contest a little hard to predict.

Jey Uso broke character to share his true feelings about The Bloodline on WWE SmackDown

Jey Uso left Friday nights after The Bloodline ganged up on him. Jimmy turning on him was the straw that broke the camel's back. He moved on to the red brand Monday nights, thanks to Cody Rhodes.

Recently, while doing an interview for TNT Sports, Mr. Main Event praised Jimmy Uso's natural humor and admitted that he is genuinely happy for his family, who are nailing it on the blue brand:

"Jimmy’s a funny dude, naturally, man. He’s got it," Jey Uso said. "He’s only shown like snippets of that stuff on TV. But we are always belly rolling all the time around him in the locker room, behind the scenes. I’m just glad people are starting to see that, man."

The former Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champion also noted how he knows that The Bloodline is having fun together as a unit on SmackDown. Most importantly, Jey is happy for his twin brother:

"Never in a million years did I think we’d be split and handling both shows. And they have a lot of segments. When I’m on, I have a lot of segments. So I appreciate that. And yeah, I do miss them. I see them come out as a group; I automatically know. I see it in their faces; they’re having fun. Especially my brother, Jimmy, on that side. He’s having fun, and I’m happy for him. He’s breaking out of his shell now, Uce. If you can see that.”

Since The Usos debuted in 2010, they have never had the opportunity to square off one-on-one. Meanwhile, the New Day has arguably been their best rivals in WWE.

If the latter team could assist Jey Uso in capturing the Intercontinental Championship, Mr. Main Event not only walks away with his first singles championship belt but could also get to defend it against his brother on The Grandest Stage Of Them All.

Do you see Jey Uso vs. Jimmy Uso for the IC Title at WrestleMania XL? Sound off in the comments section below!

WWE Superstar asked for his release BEFORE he was let go. More details HERE