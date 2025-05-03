Jey Uso sends a message to Solo Sikoa after the entire Bloodline's brief reunion; has a reminder for him

Jey Uso sent a message to Solo Sikoa after the entire Bloodline had reunited for the latest edition of Stephanie's Places. Members of the Anoa'i family, including Roman Reigns, The Usos, Jacob Fatu, Sikoa, and others, were present for the episode.

The YEET Master reunited with the OG Bloodline in late 2024 during the faction's feud with the new Bloodline. He eventually reconciled with his brother Jimmy Uso and made peace with his cousin, Roman Reigns, who had tormented Jey for years while he was the Right Hand Man of the OG Bloodline. At Survivor Series: WarGames 2024, Reigns, The Usos, Sami Zayn, and CM Punk defeated the new Bloodline and Bronson Reed, led by Sikoa.

On Instagram, Jey reacted to a clip from Stephanie's Places and reminded Sikoa of his actions as the Tribal Chief. The 32-year-old superstar led multiple attacks on his family members while they were feuding last year.

"Solo whoop all our a** too," wrote Jey.

Check out a screengrab of Jey's Instagram comment on WWE's post here.

Teddy Long discussed whether Jey Uso will succeed as the World Heavyweight Champion

Teddy Long has discussed whether Jey Uso will succeed as the World Heavyweight Champion. He dethroned Gunther to win the title at WrestleMania 41.

Speaking on The Wrestling Time Machine on Sportskeeda WrestleBinge, Long claimed that the fans will eventually accept Jey as the WWE World Heavyweight Champion.

"Well, everybody has their own way, okay. I'm saying he [Jey Uso] may be a promo guy that make him get away with that and not too much to get away with it, but that's just him. So eventually the fans will understand that, that's him and they'll accept that because they already like him. They're glad that he won the title and everything."

Jey is feuding with Logan Paul, who called out The Yeet Man on the latest edition of Monday Night RAW. They are rumored to face off at Backlash, but the match has yet to be made official for the premium live event.

