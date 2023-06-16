Jey Uso sends a one-word message ahead of Roman Reigns’ return to WWE SmackDown

Things are about to get spicy on the upcoming edition of WWE SmackDown as Roman Reigns makes his return to the blue brand. Ahead of the Tribal Chief's return to his hunting ground, Jey Uso shared a one-word message on his Instagram story.

Jey was slated to choose sides between his brother Jimmy or the rest of The Bloodline last Friday. However, the former tag team champion was extremely frustrated with the actions of his brothers in the main event and did not provide a specific answer. Jey also made it clear that if he stays in The Bloodline, then Paul Heyman won't be a part of it.

Although Roman Reigns was not present on SmackDown last week, he was pulling the strings from afar. During the opening segment, Heyman told Jey that Roman is grooming him to be the "next Tribal Chief" in order to convince him to join forces with the heel faction.

The Undisputed WWE Universal Champion will be present on the blue brand this week, where we can expect to get a clearer picture. Ahead of Reigns' return, Jey Uso posted a workout video on Instagram with a one-word message. The caption also had the Bloodline emoticon, which makes the star's intentions even more unclear.

23-year-old WWE Superstar issued a challenge to Roman Reigns

Roman Reigns' run as the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion has cemented him as one of the greatest pro wrestlers of all time. The Tribal Chief is following in the footsteps of his cousin, The Rock, and is slowly transcending the wrestling business.

Reigns recently featured in a commercial promoting the highly anticipated 2024 Paris Olympics, in which Paul Heyman confidently proclaimed that The Bloodline leader will defend his coveted title against anyone at any place and time.

Replying to the clip of the commercial, Gable Steveson issued a challenge to the Head of the Table for a match in Paris.

"Anyone? Anytime? Roman vs Gable in Paris?!" Steveson commented.

Roman Reigns is currently without an opponent for Money in the Bank. It was previously reported that the Tribal Chief could be involved in another tag team match at the event, with Reigns and Solo Sikoa vs. The Usos looking like the most likely matchup.

