Jey Uso sends one-word message ahead of title match on WWE RAW

Jey Uso has sent a one-word message ahead of tonight's edition of WWE RAW.

The former Bloodline member has a massive match scheduled for tonight's episode of the red brand. Jey Uso will be teaming up with Cody Rhodes to battle The Judgment Day's Finn Balor and Damian Priest for the Undisputed Tag Team Championship. Uso and Rhodes previously won the titles at Fastlane, but their reign was over in just nine days.

Ahead of tonight's show, WWE shared a video of Jey Uso walking backstage at the Capital One Arena in Washington, D.C. The promotion noted that Uso was locked in ahead of his title match tonight.

Uso reacted to the post by saying "YeeT," as seen in his comment below.

Uso is ready for his match tonight on the red brand.

Drew McIntyre comments on Jey Uso coming to WWE RAW

Former WWE Champion Drew McIntyre recently commented on Jey Uso coming to RAW and disclosed that he is not interested in joining a faction.

The American Nightmare announced Uso as the newest member of RAW during his appearance on The Grayson Waller Effect at Payback in September. Kevin Owens was recently announced as the trade compensation and is now a member of the SmackDown roster.

In an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling, McIntyre noted that he has a history with Uso and The Bloodline. He added that he is more of a lone wolf and has noticed a lot of superstars relying on factions to get an advantage as of late.

"I don't know, I have always felt more like a lone wolf, and I have noticed that a lot of people have been forming factions and using it to their advantage. You mentioned The Bloodline. There's a reason why I wasn't giving Jey Uso a big hug when he showed up on Monday Night RAW because he was kicking my head for six months straight and making sure I didn't become the Undisputed Champion. I just can't imagine myself in a group right now," said Drew McIntyre. [0:28 - 0:55]

You can check out the full interview in the video below:

Uso and Rhodes are an unlikely duo but have become a popular team amongst wrestling fans. It will be fascinating to see if they can recapture the Undisputed Tag Team Championships tonight on WWE RAW.

Which tag team will you be rooting for during the title match on WWE RAW? Sound off in the comments section below.

EC3 gets heated discussing NWA allegedly losing their TV deal right here.