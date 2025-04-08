Jey Uso sends a one-word message to Bron Breakker ahead of their respective WrestleMania 41 matches

Jey Uso and Bron Breakker have become good friends outside the ring. On social media, the Yeet Master sent a one-word message to Breakker ahead of WrestleMania 41.
Breakker will defend the WWE Intercontinental Championship in a Fatal Four-Way Match at WrestleMania 41 against Penta, Finn Balor, and Dominik Mysterio. Meanwhile, Jey will compete against Gunther for the WWE World Heavyweight Championship.
On Instagram, Jey shared a video of himself working out with Breakker. He sent a one-word message to the reigning Intercontinental Champion.
"YEERRR," wrote Jey.
Check out a screengrab of Jey's Instagram story:
Bron Breakker praised Paul Heyman and called him the "greatest"
Bron Breakker opened up about working closely with Paul Heyman, stating that he loves working with The Wise Man.
Speaking to SHAK Wrestling, the reigning WWE Intercontinental Champion praised the Hall of Famer, calling him the "greatest of all time." He stated:
"It's really Paul's relationship with, you know, goes back generations with my family. So, Paul [Heyman], obviously, worked alongside my dad and my uncle back in the day and then they had great friendships and stuff on the road and all that. And then as soon as I got called up and was sort of getting brought into the business at that level, he just saw something in me and we started building a friendship and building rapport. I love working with him. I mean, he's amazing. He's the greatest of all time as well. So, it's great, man."
Breakker is currently in his second reign as the WWE Intercontinental Champion. He defeated Jey Uso to become a two-time champion, ending the OG Bloodline member's first-ever reign as a singles champion in the company.
He has successfully defended the title against top names, including Sheamus and Ludwig Kaiser. However, at WrestleMania 41, the odds will be stacked against the reigning champion.