WWE RAW star, not CM Punk or Roman Reigns, details current collaboration with Paul Heyman: "He just saw something in me"

Paul Heyman has helped several top WWE Superstars over the years. A top RAW star recently discussed his relationship with The Wiseman and their collaboration behind the scenes.

Bron Breakker officially joined the main roster in February 2024. He has since become one of the fastest-rising stars. The second-generation talent now holds the Intercontinental Championship. In a recent interview with The Hollywood Reporter, WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H disclosed that Heyman has played a significant role in Breakker's development.

Speaking to SHAK Wrestling, the 27-year-old champion discussed his relationship with Roman Reigns' Wiseman, stating that the Hall of Famer saw something in him, and they eventually became friends. Meanwhile, he admitted that he loves working with Heyman, dubbing him "the greatest of all time":

"It's really Paul's relationship with, you know, goes back generations with my family. So, Paul [Heyman], obviously, worked alongside my dad and my uncle back in the day and then they had great friendships and stuff on the road and all that. And then as soon as I got called up and was sort of getting brought into the business at that level, he just saw something in me and we started building a friendship and building rapport. I love working with him. I mean, he's amazing. He's the greatest of all time as well. So, it's great, man," he said. [From 03:10 to 04:07]

Bron Breakker feels lucky to work with WWE Hall of Famer Paul Heyman

During the same interview with SHAK Wrestling, Bron Breakker continued to praise WWE Hall of Famer Paul Heyman. He expressed his admiration for the amount of knowledge The Wisman has of the business.

The Intercontinental Champion confessed to being lucky to be working with the 59-year-old, referencing how the WWE Hall of Famer helps him develop his character:

"Just being able to work with him is a gift just because the wealth of knowledge that he carries is unparalleled to anyone or anything else. So, what he's able to teach me on a weekly basis is just insane. Just about how to go about my craft and how to carry myself or, you know, the direction that we're headed and where my character needs to be at a certain point or how to facilitate. It's just, he's the best, man. It's insane how much he knows at the highest level that he knows it. Like, it's crazy. I couldn't be more lucky to even be part of anything that Paul is doing. I love him. I love working with him," Breakker added. [From 05:18 to 06:18]

It would be interesting to see if Heyman's collaboration with Breakker behind the scenes would eventually translate into an on-screen storyline.

