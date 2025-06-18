Jey Uso sends one-word message following Cody Rhodes confrontation

The match has been made official. Jey Uso will take on Cody Rhodes in the semi-finals of the 2025 King of the Ring tournament next week on Monday Night RAW.

Ad

This comes after The YEET Master won a challenging fatal four-way match on this week's show, beating Bronson Reed, Sheamus, and Rusev. Uso ultimately won after a lot of interference, with Sami Zayn, Penta, and LA Knight all appearing.

After the match, Seth Rollins came out and was about to attack Jey Uso, but Cody Rhodes made the save. The Visionary left the ring, leading to a tense staredown between the two former tag team partners to close out RAW. It remained respectful all the way through.

Ad

Trending

Following the show, Uso took to Instagram to show off his new tattoo. He also had a one-word message, showcasing his defiance amid constant beatdowns and injuries:

R-Truth wanted to 'kill' former WWE writer. More details HERE

"Tuff.🩸 #YeeTAF," Uso wrote.

Ad

It will be interesting to see what's next for Jey Uso and if he can actually defeat Cody Rhodes to reach the King of the Ring final at Night of Champions.

Jey Uso's chances of winning another WWE World Championship

While it seems like the only purpose of Gunther's current title reign was Goldberg's final match, it doesn't seem likely Jey Uso will regain the World Heavyweight Championship. He has already faced The Ring General thrice this year.

Ad

Furthermore, there are so many different stories WWE can tell instead. Seth Rollins has the Money in the Bank briefcase, and Sami Zayn, on the other side of the King of the Ring bracket, is chasing his first world title. Cody Rhodes himself has a more engaging story, so expect him to defeat Uso on SmackDown.

Expand Tweet

There is a possibility of WWE reuniting The Usos as a permanent tag team. This wouldn't be the worst thing for either twin, with a guaranteed spotlight and a reinvigorated tag team division around them. Jimmy and Jey can renew their classic rivalry with The New Day, who need new challengers for their World Tag Team Titles.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Divesh Merani Divesh Merani is a dedicated sports writer and specialises in creating WWE content. He has been contributing on Sportskeeda since 2018, after years of developing a passion for football and pro wrestling.



Divesh has also represented Sportskeeda at multiple WWE-related events in India, including when Charlotte Flair and Rhea Ripley visited the country. In 2022, he became an Assistant Content Manager at Sportskeeda but continues to regularly write news and listicles that cover the past, present, and future of WWE's product. Know More