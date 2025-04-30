WWE World Heavyweight Champion Jey Uso shows off new tattoo following RAW

Jey Uso recently won the World Heavyweight Championship. Now, he has treated himself to a new tattoo.

Jey is one of the most popular wrestlers on the WWE roster. After breaking out of his tag team with Jimmy Uso, Jey has been on a meteoric rise. He even captured the Intercontinental Championship. Just when fans thought it couldn't get better for the Yeet Master, Jey went on to win the Royal Rumble earlier this year and then followed it up by winning the World Heavyweight Championship at WrestleMania 41.

Like other members of his Samoan family, Jey has quite a collection of tattoos covering his body. The WWE star recently took to social media to post a clip of him getting a new neck tattoo. He also showed off the final version of the new tattoo.

"Now I can show you. I wear my pain. Shout out to the best @samoan_mike Alofa atu #MyTurn #YEET"

Check out his post here.

Vince Russo was stunned as Jey Uso didn't come out to help Sami Zayn on WWE RAW

Sami Zayn confronted Seth Rollins this week on RAW. The Visionary offered him the chance to move brands and avoid his faction. Before Sami could inform Seth of his decision, he met with Jey backstage, and they shared a heartfelt moment. Moments later, Sami turned down Seth's offer and faced off against Bron Breakker. Sami lost the bout, and Seth and Bron brutally assaulted him while no other WWE star came out to save him.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW, Vince Russo questioned where Jey was while Sami was getting beaten. He also claimed that the former OG Bloodline members are not that close since Jey didn't come out to help his friend.

"Here's another thing. I guess Jey Uso and Sami Zayn aren't that close. I mean, everybody is running out at the end to save Sami, but not Jey Uso. You guys made me believe they were so close. I think Sami told Jey he loved him two weeks ago. Jamie Noble is out there. But Jey Uso is not out there helping his buddy," he said. [From 8:16 onwards]

It will be interesting to see if Jey will try to avenge Sami Zayn next week on RAW.

