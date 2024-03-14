Jey Uso sends a one-word message to real-life Bloodline member Zilla Fatu, reacts to their photo

Jey Uso recently took to social media to send a message to his family member and professional wrestler, Zilla Fatu.

Fatu is the son of the late great Umaga, who during his time in WWE, won the Intercontinental Championship on two separate occasions. The up-and-coming Anoa'i family member debuted under Booker T's Reality of Wrestling promotion.

Fatu recently shared a photo with his cousin Jey on social media. Reacting to the same, the former two-time Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champion sent a one-word message to his family member.

"YEET," wrote Jey.

Jey Uso claimed that The Bloodline still "runs" WWE

Despite leaving the faction last year, Jey Uso recently made a bold statement on behalf of The Bloodline.

Speaking in an interview with the Battleground Podcast, Jey claimed that The Bloodline still "runs" WWE.

"Not really, Uce. We the ones, right? We the Bloodline, Uce," Jey said. "Whether we be separated or not, we just that good now, in every way. People need to step up because we gonna keep running it, Uce, and we’re gonna keep adding more. Bro, we deep. The Bloodline run deep."

The former Right Hand Man added:

"Yeah, man, and we gonna keep doing it, Uce. The Bloodline brought the drama, brought the theatrics, brought that cinema word. I feel like your boy was the heart of the Bloodline, and they can add The Rock, they can add them all, Uce. It ain’t gonna be Bloodline until Jey Uso’s back. That’s real talk."

The Bloodline recently added The Rock to its ranks. The People's Champion is set to team up with Roman Reigns on Night 1 of WrestleMania 40 to face the team of Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins.

Meanwhile, Jey has challenged his brother Jimmy Uso to a match at WrestleMania 40. The match is yet to be officially added to the 'Mania 40 card.

