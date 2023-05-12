Jey Uso sends a one-word message to Roman Reigns and Bloodline member ahead of big return on SmackDown

Jey Uso recently took to his official Instagram handle to share a one-word message. The Bloodline member shared a photo featuring himself, Roman Reigns, and Jimmy Uso.

On the upcoming edition of SmackDown, Reigns will return to WWE television for the first time in weeks. The Tribal Chief is expected to address the tension within his faction.

Jey, who is on thin ice with Reigns and Solo Sikoa, shared a one-word message on behalf of his stablemates.

"Lion ish [blood drop emoji]," wrote Jey.

Check out a screengrab of Jey's Instagram story:

Bill Apter believes that Jimmy and Jey Uso's future with The Bloodline is uncertain

Bill Apter recently discussed the future of Jimmy and Jey Uso within The Bloodline. He believes that their status with the group is uncertain.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's The Wrestling Time Machine, Apter claimed that Roman Reigns might be upset with the whole situation surrounding his family. This could potentially lead to a split with The Usos.

"We don't know that because Roman Reigns, even though he's on SmackDown, his storyline is him [being] very upset at the whole situation here. It could be a split from The Usos as well," said Apter.

The issues within The Bloodline began when The Usos lost the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championships to Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens at WrestleMania 39. In the main event of Night One, their historic title reign came to an end.

The two teams collided in a rematch on SmackDown a few weeks ago. However, Jimmy and Jey were unable to win the titles back. Since then, Paul Heyman has hinted that The Head of the Table isn't pleased with his stable members.

Sikoa, meanwhile, has teased betraying The Usos. At Backlash, he nearly attacked Jey Uso with a Samoan Spike.

Do you think that The Usos will split from Roman Reigns? Sound off in the comments section below.

Poll : 0 votes