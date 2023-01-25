Jey Uso sends one-word message to Solo Sikoa after The Bloodline's trial on WWE RAW 30

Jey Uso has sent a one-word message to The Bloodline's Solo Sikoa after preventing him from attacking Sami Zayn on RAW XXX.

This week on Monday Night RAW, The Bloodline hosted the Tribal Court for Zayn, as Paul Heyman accused his stablemate of working alongside Kevin Owens from the beginning. This led to Roman Reigns ordering Sikoa to deal with Zayn. Eventually, it was Jey Uso who stepped in to save The Honorary Uce and spoke in his defense.

Taking to Instagram, Jey sent a one-word message to Sikoa, suggesting that his brother needs to keep his temper in check.

Check out a screengrab of Jey Uso's Instagram story for The Bloodline's Solo Sikoa:

Booker T believes Bloodline member Sami Zayn has a good chance of winning the Royal Rumble

Sami Zayn has been highly impressive in recent months. On RAW XXX, he helped The Usos retain their tag team championship against The Judgment Day.

Following an untimely injury to Jimmy Uso midway through the match, Adam Pearce permitted Zayn to step in and team up with Jey Uso.

Public Enemies Podcast @TheEnemiesPE3 This whole segment was a roller coaster of emotions It’s gonna take me awhile to get past the plot twist of Jey Uso standing up for Sami ZaynThis whole segment was a roller coaster of emotions It’s gonna take me awhile to get past the plot twist of Jey Uso standing up for Sami Zayn 😭 This whole segment was a roller coaster of emotions https://t.co/BgRCQVrkHW

WWE legend Booker T believes Zayn can shift his focus towards the Royal Rumble and ultimately win the 30-Man Rumble Match. Speaking on his Hall of Fame podcast, he said:

"I could see Sami Zayn winning just because he's had that lightning in a bottle effect. We've been able to actually see how good this guy is. His entertainment is over the top. He can go out and perform with anybody in the business. So, when I look at someone like Sami, he's just proved himself as far as what kind of soldier he really truly is. Oh, how many times have I said, 'man, if I had 10 Sami Zayns.' I said that many many times man because that dude is all purpose. He does everything and he does it pretty much, he does it all right."

Zayn is expected to play a major role at the Royal Rumble premium live event. Roman Reigns has already declared that The Honorary Uce will have his final test at the show.

