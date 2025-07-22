Jey Uso sends three-word message after saving Roman Reigns on WWE RAW

Jey Uso shared a three-word message today on social media after saving Roman Reigns last night on WWE RAW. Main Event Jey competed in the Gauntlet Match last week on the red brand but came up short.

Reigns confronted Paul Heyman, Bron Breakker, and Bronson Reed last night on RAW. He leveled Breakker with a Superman Punch, but the numbers game eventually caught up to him. Reed was about to hit the OTC with a Tsunami Splash, but Jey Uso ran out to make the save. The Tribal Chief and Main Event Jey stood tall as Paul Heyman's faction retreated to end the show.

Following the brawl last night on WWE RAW, The Yeet Master took to his Instagram story to share a three-word message along with a video of himself working out.

"Silence the noise," he wrote.

Uso shared a message following RAW. [Image credit: Jey Uso's Instagram]

Seth Rollins is also a part of Paul Heyman's faction, but was not on last night's edition of WWE RAW. The Visionary suffered an injury earlier this month at Saturday Night's Main Event.

CM Punk won the Gauntlet Match last week on RAW to earn a title match against Gunther at SummerSlam 2025 next month in New Jersey.

Former WWE writer reacts to Roman Reigns' alliance with Jey Uso

Wrestling legend Vince Russo recently shared his thoughts on Roman Reigns and Jey Uso's alliance on RAW.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW, Russo reacted to Roman Reigns' return last Monday on the red brand. He noted that The Head of the Table helped Uso up but did not do the same for CM Punk:

"When Roman Reigns came in and he helps Jey [Uso] up, then he goes over to Punk, I don’t even remember the Reigns-Punk history. I don’t remember it at all because it wasn’t a story. It all revolved around matches they had, and this and that and one match runs into the next. I’m like, what is the history between Reigns and Punk? I don’t even remember." [From 47:35 onwards]

You can check out the video below for Russo's comments:

It will be interesting to see how Paul Heyman's faction attempts to get revenge on the former World Heavyweight Champion and Reigns on the road to WWE SummerSlam.

